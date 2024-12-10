TNA Referred To As “The Hottest Company In Wrestling” Heading Into 2025

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis (previously Top Dolla in WWE) was interviewed by DC Hendrix for Wrestleholics about his upcoming match against Nic Nemeth at TNA Final Resolution.

Francis said, “I’m winning, first of all, and on top of me winning, I’m ready to take TNA to another stratosphere of where they used to be. TNA used to sell out 10,000-15,000 seat arenas back in the days of Sting and Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, all those guys. The show that we had had Slammiversary is the biggest show that TNA did in the last decade. The show that we had for Bound For Glory was the biggest show in America that we’ve had in the last decade. So we’re on the rise. We’re the hottest company in wrestling.

I want to show, when I was in WWE, I was like a backup offensive lineman. I was there when they needed me. I’m a quarterback, and it’s time for me to show you that not only am I a quarterback, but I’m a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. I’m the quarterback you need, the quarterback you’ve always needed.”



