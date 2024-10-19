TNA Reveals Perks For First And Second Row Bound For Glory Ticketholders

TNA Wrestling recently announced the perks of those fans holding front-row and second-row tickets for their Bound For Glory PPV. The company also announced meet & greet details for their October 26th PPV in Detroit.

You can check out the full announcement below:

BFG News & Perks For Power Slam Front-Row Ticket-Buyers and Suplex Second-Row Ticket-Buyers

The excitement for back-to-back TNA Wrestling shows in Detroit on Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 is sky-high, with TNA’s premiere event of the year – Bound For Glory – set for Saturday at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that a very limited number of perk-filled seats are still available in the Suplex Second-Row section, which include the same premium seat for both shows and so much more.

Tickets for the TNA shows in Detroit, including the Suplex Second-Row section, are available at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/19179/wayne-state-fieldhouse.

Here’s a look at the perk package for all ticket buyers in the Power Slam Front-Row section (sold out) and the Suplex Second-Row section (very limited supply still available):

* Same seat for both nights, Saturday & Sunday.

* Take-home commemorative chairs, which will be available Saturday after the show.

* Commemorative photo-op Saturday pre-show with Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. This will be done at 5:20pm in the lobby of the venue.

* Commemorative ring-side photo-op, Saturday post-show.

* Commemorative photo-op with The Champions, Sunday pre-show. This will be done at 4:10pm on the stage, as doors to the venue open at 4pm.

* BFG/TNA Swag Bag, filled with multiple TNA items; will be given out Saturday after the show with the photo-op.

* First fans admitted into the arena both nights.

* Discount code for TNAMerch.com.

Fans are encouraged to purchase the remaining seats in the Suplex Second-Row section before they are sold out. TNA Wrestling has not produced take-home commemorative chairs in more than a decade.

After the show both nights, TNA will have Meet & Greet sessions for all fans. Tickets for the Meet & Greets can be purchased by the Merch Stand as soon as the doors open both nights. (Clarification: The post-show Meet & Greets have nothing to do with the perks for the Power Slam Front-Row ticket-buyers or the Suplex Second-Row ticket-buyers.)

Here is the schedule for the Meet & Greets:

Saturday, October 26

* Jordynne Grace

* Joe Hendry

* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* Matt & Jeff Hardy

Sunday, October 27

* Rosemary

* Nic Nemeth

* Joe Hendry

* Matt & Jeff Hardy