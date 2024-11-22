TNA Set To Air A Special Episode Of iMPACT Next Week With Unseen Matches

TNA Wrestling announced during last night’s episode of iMPACT that next week’s Thanksgiving special episode of the show will feature previously unreleased and unseen matches.

You can check out the list of matches below:

* Casket Match: TNA Digital Media Champion and International Wrestling Heavyweight Champion PCO vs. The System’s X-Division Champion Moose

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

* “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace vs. Spitfire’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Dani Luna

* TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth vs. “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan