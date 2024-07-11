TNA Slammiversary 2024 Weekend Opens Up More Seats For 7/20 & 7/21 In Montreal

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release today to announce that additional tickets have been made available for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada later this month.

Additional Seats Now Available For Both TNA Wrestling Shows In Montreal, July 20-21

Due to the overwhelming response to the two TNA Wrestling shows in Montreal, company officials confirmed today that the seating for both shows – on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 – has been expanded and more prime seats are now available.

On Saturday, July 20, TNA Wrestling celebrates its 20th Slammiversary LIVE at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.

On Sunday, July 21, be there live as the TNA television trucks capture all the in-ring action. These matches will be captured for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Doors: 5:45pm ET

Event Start: 7:00pm ET

Titanium Ticket Perks:

– Pre-show Poutine Party with select TNA stars

– Plus more to be announced