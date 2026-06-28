TNA Slammiversary Preview For Tonight (6/28/2026): Boston, MA.

TNA Wrestling brings one of their biggest shows of the year to Beantown today.
TNA Slammiversary 2026 emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts this afternoon, live on pay-per-view starting at 3/2.
The following lineup is advertised for the June 28, 2026 show:
TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
TNA X Division Championship- Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie
TNA International Championship – Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBD
TNA Knockouts World Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside
No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)
Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
TNA World Tag Team Championship – Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Broken Hardys (‘Broken’ Matt Hardy & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
AJ Francis vs. Elijah
Pre-Show: Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black
Check back here for complete TNA Slammiversary results.