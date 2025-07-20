TNA Slammiversary Results – July 20, 2025

Location: UBS Arena, Long Island, NY

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

Countdown to Slammiversary: TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match: The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) (w/The Personal Concierge) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

Countdown to Slammiversary: TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Jake Something vs Real 1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop

AJ Styles returns to TNA Wrestling.

NXT’s Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars) vs The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC) & Matt Cardona

Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

Title vs Title – TNA Knockouts World Title / WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (c)

TNA World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz vs. The Hardys vs. First Class

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs Leon Slater

TNA World Championship 3-Way Match: NXT’s Trick Williams (c) vs Joe Hendry vs Mike Santana

COUNTDOWN:

The broadcast began with Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer, and David LaGreca. Dreamer brought Johnny Rodz to the ring and honored the legendary trainer in his hometown, listing some of the many famous wrestlers he trained.

TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships: The Elegance Brand (Ash & Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Jess McKay & Cassie Lee)

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS TAG-TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ELEGANCE BRAND! The Elegance Brand defeats The llnspiration via pinfall with Rarified Air.

Eric Young (w/ The Northern Armory) vs. The Hometown Man

RESULTS: The Hometown Man defeats Eric Young via pinfall with a roll-up.

Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) vs. The Ropebreakers (Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop)

RESULTS: Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop defeated Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner.

Main Show:

Brianna Laughlin sang the National Anthem.

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali w/ The Order4

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali defeats Cedric Alexander via pinfall with a 450 Frog splash.

Backstage:

Gia Miller interviews Joe Hendry. He said the entire world believes in him and he will become a 2-time champion.

The System (Brian Myers & JDC & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) & Matt Cardona vs. NXT’S Darkstate

RESULTS: The System & Matt Cardona defeats NXT’S Darkstate via pinfall with a Cardona hit Radio Silence on a member of Dark State, followed by Eddie getting the Boston Knee Party.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

RESULTS: Indi Hartwell defeats Tessa Blanchard via pinfall with Hurts Donut. After the match, Gia Miller attempts to interview Indi. Tessa attacks Indi from behind. Tessa then attacked Gia when security finally broke up the fight. Tessa and Victoria left to boos. Gia left crying to the back.

Ringside:

Tom Hannifan said the attack was disgraceful. The crowd was quiet. They cut to backstage when you hear Santino Marella yelling at Tessa and Victoria. Tessa said Gia was a stooge and she was put her in her place. Santino had security take Tessa out of the building.

Backstage:

Before the promo you were able to hear the director telling them they are on air. The Elegance Brand talks about being TNA Knockouts Tag Champions when The Iinspiration interrupted and they argued. The Iinspiration said they have friends and would even the playing field.

TITLE VS TITLE, WINNER TAKE ALL MATCH! TNA Knockouts World Championship and NXT Championship are on the line.

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne w/ Fatal Influence vs. TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich

During the match, Fatal Influence interfered early in the match. Then the referee was taken out.

RESULTS: AND NEW NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION & TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION JACY JAYNE! Jacy Jayne defeats Masha Slamovich via pinfall with Rolling Encore.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva brought the TNA Title into the ring. Jacy snatched it from him and held up both title belts.

Backstage:

Eric Young yelled at The Northern Armory for his loss earlier in the night.

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs Leon Slater

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION LEON SLATER! Leon Slater defeats Moose via pinfall with a Swanton anyway from halfway across the ring and then another one for good measure.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva went to present the championship to Leon, but Moose had other plans. Moose snatched the belt from him and put the title on Leon Slater himself. A sign of respect.

AJ STYLES MAKES HIS LONG-AWAITED TNA RETURN THE ORIGINAL PLACE THAT AJ STYLES BUILT! Aj Styles name drops Samoa Joe, Jerry Lynn, and Amazing Red as the founders for the X-Division. He then calls Leon Slater the future.

TNA World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz vs. The Hardys vs. First Class

RESULTS: