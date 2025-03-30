TNA Spoilers: New Title Unveiling At TNA Unbreakable, New Rebellion Matches

TNA Wrestling recently hosted back-to-back iMPACT television tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri, over the weekend of March 28-29, delivering a flurry of developments that will shape the promotion’s upcoming events.

These tapings not only featured action-packed matches and engaging segments for future iMPACT episodes but also introduced several key updates for TNA’s next two marquee events.

One of the most significant announcements from the weekend was the introduction of the TNA International Championship. A tournament has been scheduled to determine the inaugural champion, culminating in the title match at the highly anticipated TNA Unbreakable 2025 event, set to take place on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additionally, the build for TNA Rebellion 2025 gained momentum with several blockbuster matches officially added to the card. The pay-per-view, scheduled for April 27 in Los Angeles, California, now features a lineup of high-stakes encounters that promise to deliver thrilling in-ring action.

The confirmed matchups for TNA Rebellion 2025 on April 27 include:

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship

Moose (c) vs. TBA in an Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Division Championship

The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths for the TNA World Tag Team Championship

Walk With Elijah Open Challenge

NXT’s Fatal Influence vs. Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee & Rosemary

With the road to both TNA Unbreakable and TNA Rebellion now clearer, fans can expect even more twists, turns, and intense competition in the coming weeks as the promotion builds toward these major events.