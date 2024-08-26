TNA Star Announced For Big Segment On 8/27 No Mercy Go-Home WWE NXT Show

A TNA Wrestling star has been announced for the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on August 27, 2024.

Heading into Tuesday nght’s show at 8/7c at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced a face-to-face between Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz for the 8/27 show.

“After Zachary Wentz returned to attack Wes Lee last week, the former tag team partners will meet face-to-face for the first time since Lee betrayed The Rascalz TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” the announcement read.

The 8/27 episode of WWE NXT will also feature the following matches and segments:

* Joe Hendry Concert

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson