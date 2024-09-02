TNA Star Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling recently announced that TNA star “Speedball” Mike Bailey will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.
The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and air live on TrillerTV+.
BREAKING: Canada's own @SpeedballBailey a top international star and two-time @thisisTNA X-Division Champion, is coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor on Oct 19-20!
Get tickets NOW on https://t.co/CIUN3Dr5St! pic.twitter.com/75V2pF2i7i
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 29, 2024