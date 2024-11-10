TNA Star Files To Trademark His Ring Name

TNA star “Speedball” Mike Bailey filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on November 8th under his real name for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Bailey is a former two-time TNA X-Division Champion after losing to The System’s Moose this past Thursday night on iMPACT.

You can check out the full description below:

“Mark For: SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; entertainment services in the nature of live performances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor as a spokesperson for entertainment and education purposes; providing news and information in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment via a global computer network; providing news and information about a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor via a global computer network; providing a website in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment; providing ongoing webisodes and non-downloadable videos in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.”

“Mark For: SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of 1(a) In Use – Clothing, namely, tops and shirts; 1(b) Intent to Use – Clothing, namely, bottoms, sweatshirts, socks, loungewear, headwear, footwear.”