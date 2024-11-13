TNA Star Files To Trademark Name Of His Faction

TNA star “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers filed to trademark the term “The System” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on November 11th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Myers is a former three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and a former one-time TNA Digital Media Champion. Myers is best known for his tenures in WWE from 2006 to 2014 and 2016 to 2020 under the ring name Curt Hawkins.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”