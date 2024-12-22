TNA Star Sparks WWE Rumors With Cryptic Social Media Post

The ongoing shifts within TNA Wrestling have been closely followed, with several stars evaluating their future as their contracts approach expiration in early 2025. Among the notable names are Josh Alexander and Jordynne Grace, both of whom are reportedly exploring free agency.

Jordynne Grace, in particular, has caught the attention of WWE officials through her performances in previous collaborations between TNA and WWE. Insiders suggest that Grace is likely to sign with WWE following the conclusion of her TNA commitments, which may culminate at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19th. At that event, Grace is set to face Tessa Blanchard in what could be her farewell match for the promotion.

Fueling speculation about her next move, Grace recently shared a cryptic social media post featuring an image of herself delivering a forearm to Rosemary, accompanied by the caption “29 days,” which aligns with the date of Genesis. While her departure seems imminent, WWE may opt to hold off her debut for a grand entrance during the Women’s Royal Rumble match on February 1st, making her potential signing a highly anticipated addition to WWE’s roster.