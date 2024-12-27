TNA Star To Become Free Agent Ahead Of Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Fans might witness the WWE debut of a current TNA star with significant interest from the company as early as the 2025 Royal Rumble. Jordynne Grace, a former Knockouts Champion and top star for TNA Wrestling, is expected to become a free agent early next year.

According to Fightful Select, Grace’s contract with TNA is set to expire in January 2025, not mid-year as previously speculated. Her final scheduled dates for TNA are during the TNA Genesis weekend on January 19, 2025, where she is slated to face Tessa Blanchard in what could be her farewell match for the promotion.

With her contract ending before the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Grace could appear as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Grace is no stranger to WWE, having previously participated in the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she delivered an impressive performance and caught the attention of WWE officials.

As one of wrestling’s most sought-after free agents heading into 2025, Grace’s potential arrival in WWE would undoubtedly create excitement among fans and shake up the women’s division.