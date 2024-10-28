TNA Star Undergoes Surgery Following Injury At TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling’s TV tapings took place Sunday night. The episodes are set to air in the coming weeks on AXS TV.

Chris Bey was injured and stretchered out during the tapings after teaming up with Ace Austin to face TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy). The match was the main event on the November 7th episode of Impact.

According to Fightful, it is still unclear how the injury occurred, but it appeared to be serious. Bey ended up in the hospital with a neck injury and had surgery.

The report stated, “We’re told that he’s recovering, but details beyond that will be kept private. Bey is widely adored within TNA Wrestling, and was a big part of the company repairing its relationship with NJPW.”

After years of not working with TNA, NJPW requested to use him on dates. We wish Bey speedy recovery.