TNA Stars Look Ahead To 2025 After Record Setting 2024

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release on Monday:

TNA Wrestling Stars Recap Record-Setting 2024 & Preview 2025, Including Major Live Events Coast to Coast

TNA Wrestling today confirmed two major Media Tours to wrap 2024 and preview the excitement coming from coast-to-coast live events from TNA in 2025.

Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian will be in Los Angeles on December 18-19, including an appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the USC men’s basketball game against Cal State Northridge at the Galen Center on the campus of USC – which also is the site of TNA’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 27.

Mike Santana & Brian Myers in New York City Tri-State Area on December 23, including an appearance at that night’s New York Islanders game against the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. – which is the site of TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, July 20.

Tickets for both live events, in Los Angeles and New York City, go on-sale in a Mega On-Sale Event on Friday, December 20, starti g at 10am local time. The exclusive presale for TNA+ subscribers starts Tuesday, December 17, at 10am local time.

This Mega On-Sale also features TNA live events this March in El Paso, Texas and St. Joseph, Missouri in the Kansas City area. (See below for additional information on the Mega On-Sale.)

Mega On-Sale

TNA’s Mega On-Sale is Friday, December 20, starting at 10am local time, as TNA tickets make great holiday gifts. Here are the four cities/events involved:

March 14-15: El Paso, Texas

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

Night one is the TNA+ live special, Sacrifice.

Night two will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!

March 28-29: St. Joseph, Missouri (Kansas City)

Venue: St. Joseph Civic Arena

Both nights will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!

April 27: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Galen Center

This Sunday night spectacular is the annual Rebellion pay-per-view, airing live around the world from the campus of USC.

July 20: New York City

Venue: UBS Arena

This Sunday night showcase is the annual extravaganza Slammiversary, airing live around the world on pay-per-view from the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

