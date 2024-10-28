TNA Stars & Personalities Comment On Chris Bey Injury Situation

By
Matt Boone
-

The following are comments from the likes of Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Lio Rush, Alan Angels, Eddie Edwards, Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt and others regarding news of Chris Bey’s condition after a scary injury occurred at the TNA iMPACT taping last night:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR