Steph De Lander and Mance Warner shared some exciting personal news with the world today.

On Wednesday afternoon, De Lander surfaced via social media with a big announcement regarding her personal life, as she revealed that Mance Warner popped the question to her.

And she said yes.

De Lander shared a photo of herself and Warner, as well as her engagement ring, along with a quote on Instagram.

Congratulations goes out to Steph De Lander and Mance Warner.