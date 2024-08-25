TNA Title-Holder Makes Surprise Appearance At GCW Homecoming On 8/24

Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance at GCW Homecoming 2024.

“The Juggernaut” joined Vipress and Sawyer Wreck in responding to an open challenge issued by Megan Bayne at the event held on Saturday, August 24.

When all was said-and-done, the TNA Knockouts Champion did not win the match. Bayne would go on to pick up the victory after scoring a pinfall over Vipress following a tombstone piledriver.