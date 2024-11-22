TNA Turning Point 2024 Gets Two New Matches

TNA Wrestling has announced some new matches for their next special event.
Scheduled for November 29 as part of WrestleCade 2024, TNA Turning Point 2024 will go down from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and will stream live via TNA+.
Added to the lineup for the 11/29 show is Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana.
