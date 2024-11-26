TNA Turning Point 2024 Pre-Show Match Announced

A match has been announced for “Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024.”

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat contest for the pre-show for Friday’s special event.

TNA Turning Point 2024 goes down as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina this Friday, November 29.

Check back here on Friday for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results.