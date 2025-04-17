TNA Unbreakable Preview For Tonight (4/17/2025): Las Vegas, NV.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight in a big way!

The company presents their TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event on TNA+, immediately following a special “Countdown to TNA Unbreakable” episode of TNA iMPACT.

Scheduled for tonight’s main card at 10/9c are the following matches:

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard & Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys & Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali and The Nemeths

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Mystery Vegas High-Flyer

* Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zach Wentz – TNA International Championship Tournament

* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin – TNA International Championship Tournament

* AJ Francis vs. TNA International Championship Tournament finalists to crown first-ever Champion

* Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner with Steph De Lander – Barbed Wire Massacre match