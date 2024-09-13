TNA Victory Road 2024 Is Sold Out Tonight In San Antonio, TX.

Heading into tonight’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, Texas, the company has announced a sell out.
“TNA Victory Road is SOLD OUT,” the announcement read. “The only way to catch the action is by watching LIVE at 8pm exclusively on TNA+! Subscribe NOW at https://watch.tnawrestling.com.”
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024