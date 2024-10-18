TNA Wanted Monty Brown For The Hall Of Fame But Couldn’t Contact Him

On Thursday, it was announced that Rhino and the late Bob Ryder would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory weekend.

While speaking on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy commented on this year’s inductees.

“Rhino is a great pick, especially being from the Detroit area. He’s a guy that lives there and takes a lot of pride in living in Detroit now. I don’t know if TNA would exist in the same condition it is right now if not for Bob Ryder. Bob Ryder was hugely influential in TNA and its formation and also its success and just keeping it alive through and through over the years. I’m glad to see both of those guys. I know there was a big push from a lot of the boys, and I’m down with this too, that Monty Brown was someone that was up for consideration, but it seemed like they were having a hard time getting a hold of Monty Brown. He’s kind of off the grid, it seems like, but he would have been a really killer candidate, too, considering it’s in Detroit.”

Matt Hardy discusses his upcoming Three-way Full Metal Mayhem Match at TNA Bound for Glory 2024, where he will team with Jeff Hardy against The System and ABC for the TNA World Tag Team Championship:

“This might be the last TLC/Full Metal Mayhem match that our old vessels can withstand. It is true. You think about that as you get a little older and you get deeper into your career, and you know there’s a lot less ahead of you than there is behind you. You think about that, like, how many more of these do I have left? This might be our last true Full Metal Man match. We’re going to go out there and give it all we’ve got. Jeff’s been kicking ass when it comes to training. I’ve been kicking ass when training. I can’t stress how important it is that this last run at TNA, and especially having a great run as TNA World Tag Team Champions and really cementing our legacy as being one of the best ever to do this is, I can’t stress how paramount it is to both of us.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



