TNA Wrestling Announces New Match For Sacrifice PPV On 3/14

TNA Wrestling has announced a new singles match for their upcoming pay-per-view in two weeks.

Now official for the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view on March 14 in El Paso, TX. is Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali in one-on-one competition.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

* Nic Nemeth returns

* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Street fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* Ladder match: TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz

* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, TBA & TBA vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Epico Colon & Primo Colon