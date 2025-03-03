TNA Wrestling Announces New Match For Sacrifice PPV On 3/14

TNA Wrestling has announced a new singles match for their upcoming pay-per-view in two weeks.
Now official for the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view on March 14 in El Paso, TX. is Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali in one-on-one competition.
Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:
* Nic Nemeth returns
* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Street fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Ladder match: TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz
* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, TBA & TBA vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Epico Colon & Primo Colon
