TNA Wrestling Announces Regional Changes For TNA+ In Canada

TNA Wrestling recently issued a press release announcing that it has partnered with Rogers Sportsnet to bring its programming to Canadian television beginning on January 1, 2025. The release also mentioned that TNA+ subscribers in Canada have prepared several FAQs to help answer questions about any impacts on their service offerings in the country.

You can check out the full press release below:

TNA+ Canadian Regional Changes

Effective January 1, 2025

We’re excited to announce that TNA Wrestling has partnered with Rogers Sportsnet to bring our programming to Canadian television beginning on January 1, 2025!

For our Canadian TNA+ subscribers, we’ve prepared the following FAQ to help answer questions about any impacts to our service offering in the country.

“What exactly is changing and when for Canadian TNA fans?”

Here’s what you need to know:

— iMPACT! will now air on Rogers Sportsnet 360 every Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET beginning January 2, 2025

— Additional programming to air on Sportsnet will include TNA’s Xplosion, TNA in 60 and other TNA Classics from the 20+ year library

— New episodes of TNA programming will be available on TNA+ two weeks after their TV broadcast in Canada

— All other features of your subscription remain unchanged

— All monthly live TNA+ Specials and TNA pay-per-views will continue to stream on TNA+

— Your monthly price remains the same

— No action is required on your part

— Changes take effect January 1, 2025

“How does this impact TNA+ in Canada?”

Your subscription will continue to provide exceptional value, and you will continue to have access to all the content you currently do.

— New episodes of iMPACT! and Xplosion will be available on-demand on TNA+ following a two-week delay from their original air date on Rogers Sportsnet 360

— All plans will still enjoy access to ALL TNA+ Monthly Digital Live events

— The complete TNA library remains available for streaming on all plans

— All plans will have access to all iMPACT! and Xplosion episodes after the two-week first-airing window

— World Champion Annual plan members retain access to Genesis, Rebellion, Slammiversary and Bound For Glory (a $40 value per event if purchasing ala carte)

— Your subscription price will remain unchanged

“Should I cancel my subscription since I can watch on TV now?”

Your streaming subscription remains an incredible value!

— TNA+ is the only place you can access EVERYTHING TNA Wrestling; the entire historical library, all TNA+ Digital Live Events, TNA Pay-Per-View Events, iMPACT!, Xplosion, and TNA+ Exclusive Content!

— No matter your plan, you continue to get every live digital exclusive event included- where TNA’s biggest matches happen

— You maintain access to our complete archive of classic matches and moments

— You can still watch every episode of iMPACT! and Xplosion, just on a slight delay

For detailed subscription features and benefits, visit watch.tnawrestling.com

“Why can’t we have both TV and immediate streaming access?”

Our new partnership with Rogers Sportsnet allows us to reach more wrestling fans than ever before across Canada! While we understand the adjustment to the two-week delay of our weekly shows on TNA+, this change helps support TNA’s growth while still providing our streaming subscribers with tremendous value through live event access and our complete content library. We believe making our weekly shows more accessible on television while maintaining exclusive premium events and archive access for subscribers creates the best experience for all Canadian wrestling fans.

“Will my subscription price change?”

Your subscription will remain at the same price, reflecting the significant value you receive:

— Access to all live specials and pay-per-view events

— Complete access to the TNA wrestling archive

— All weekly shows available after the two-week window

For complete subscription details and pricing information, visit watch.tnawrestling.com/signup

“How can I watch iMPACT! on Rogers Sportsnet 360?”

— TNA iMPACT! will air every Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET nationally in Canada on Sportsnet 360, beginning on Thursday, January 2, 2025

— For all other programming, including TNA Xplosion, TNA in 60 and other TNA Classics from the 20+ year library, check your local Rogers Sportsnet listings

— Contact your cable or satellite provider