TNA Wrestling Announces Update For Scheduled 10-Man Tag At Sacrifice 2025

Joe Hendry’s partners for the big 10-man tag-team main event against The System and The Colons five-man squad at TNA Sacrifice 2025 have been announced.

Ahead of next Friday’s TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view show from El Paso, Texas, the promotion announced that Hendry will be joined by Nic Nemeth, who returns from suspension, as well as Elijah, Matt Hardy and Leon Slater.

Previously announced for the 3/14 PPV in El Paso:

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade for the TNA Knockouts Championship

* Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the TNA X-Division Championship

* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe