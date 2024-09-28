TNA Wrestling Cancels Two Shows In Spartanburg

TNA issued the following statement today confirming the cancellation of a pair of shows in Spartanburg, South Carolina due to Hurricane Helene:

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.