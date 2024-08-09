TNA Wrestling Confirms Location For Bound For Glory On October 26

The date and location for the biggest TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of the year has been announced.

As advertised, this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, August 8 featured the official announcement for this year’s TNA Bound For Glory.

During hour two of the weekly TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, it was announced that TNA Bound For Glory 2024 will take place on October 26 in Detroit, Michigan.

Make sure to check back here on 10/26 for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Detroit, MI.