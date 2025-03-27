TNA Wrestling Fan Meet And Greet Sessions Set For This Weekend In Missouri

TNA Wrestling recently announced several fan meet and greet sessions for this weekend in Missouri featuring Joe Hendry, The Hardys, Mustafa Ali, Tessa Blanchard, Santino Marella, Moose, Elijah, Masha Slamovich and Mike Santana.
The fan meet and greet sessions will take place tomorrow, March 28 and Saturday, March 29, at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Get ready, St. Joseph! Meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars at exclusive post-show Meet & Greets on March 28 & 29 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Want to skip the line for The Hardys Meet & Greets? Grab the DELETE The Line Pass for just $100 and jump straight to the front!… pic.twitter.com/ghqiFZZ70K
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 25, 2025