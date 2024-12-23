TNA Wrestling Set To Air On Sportsnet 360 In Canada Starting In January

TNA Wrestling will start airing their weekly television shows on Sportsnet 360 in Canada in January 2025 after the schedule was shown on the Canadian network.

TNA iMPACT will air on Sportsnet 360 starting on Tuesday, January 2nd. The promotion’s deal with the network is a multi-year partnership that includes the airing of TNA’s other shows, such as Xplosion and TNA in 60, and other content from the promotion’s library.

As of this writing, Sportsnet 360 and TNA Wrestling have not yet announced their partnership, but TNA is expected to stay on AXS TV in the U.S.