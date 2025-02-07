TNA Wrestling Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on February 5th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Austin, who signed with TNA Wrestling in 2019, is one-half of the tag team ABC with Chris Bey. Austin is a former 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champion with Bey and a former 3-time X-Division Champion.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Tee shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hats”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”