TNA Wrestling Star Released From The Company Due To Frustration With Creative

According to Fightful Select, Jai Vidal is no longer with TNA Wrestling after the company granted his release.

Vidal left TNA due to his frustrations with the creative process and how he had told people in the company he felt like his stressing the importance of representation as TNA’s first openly gay wrestler wasn’t reciprocated.

Vidal signed a multi-year contract with TNA Wrestling back in late 2022 and his deal with the company was set to expire in January of 2025. Vidal has not competed in TNA since August of this year. Vidal has worked for Coastal Championship Wrestling, GCW, Future Stars of Wrestling and more in 2024.