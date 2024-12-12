TNA Wrestling Star Will Miss All His Scheduled Shows For The Rest Of 2024

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling star Alan Angels took to his Instagram account a few weeks back and revealed he is dealing with an injury that forced him to miss last month’s Prestige Wrestling event. Angels also said he has an ACL injury but should be fine after a few weeks of rest.

Angels took to his official Twitter (X) account and noted his knee injury is worse than he initially thought. As a result, he has been forced to pull out all his scheduled bookings for the rest of the year, including this week’s Final Resolution in Atlanta.

Angels wrote, “Unfortunately, last month I sustained a minor knee injury. It’s a little worse than I originally thought and I’ll be missing all my scheduled shows for the rest of the year including TNA in Atlanta this weekend which I was really looking forward too. A real downer to end 2024 which I considered to be the best year of my career. Luckily, no surgery is needed and I should be 100% by 2025! See ya then losers ✌️”

