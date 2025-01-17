TNA Wrestling Teases WWE NXT Stars Will Appear At Sunday’s Genesis

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and TNA Wrestling recently announced a multi-year partnership that will create unprecedented crossover opportunities for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling stars and will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry.

TNA Wrestling shared a video to promote their Genesis 2025 event set to take place on Sunday, January 19th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas and it teases an appearance from NXT stars as the video displays the NXT logo.