TNA Wrestling To Hold Live Episode Of iMPACT From WWE NXT’s Old Home

TNA Wrestling recently announced that a special live episode of iMPACT will air on AXS TV from WWE NXT’s old home, Full Sail University, in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, February 20th, at 8PM EST. The same venue will host a set of TV tapings on Friday, February 21.

Tickets for the tapings go on sale later today, January 23rd at 10AM ET via TNAWrestling.com.