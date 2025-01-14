TNA Wrestling’s Schedule Gap Sparks Speculation About Upcoming Events

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling has a significant gap in its schedule, with no shows listed between the January 24th television taping in San Antonio, Texas, and the March 14th event in El Paso, Texas. However, the gap is expected to be filled soon, and some dates and locations are already being considered, but nothing has been confirmed.

The report also mentioned that shows for Thursday, February 20th, and Friday, February 21st, in Orlando, Florida, have been internally discussed. However, a venue has not yet been made official. If plans are finalized, then a formal announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks. These are interesting as it would mark the first tapings following the expiration of Josh Alexander’s contract.