TNAutograph Fest Returns In Montreal On July 21

TNA issued the following:

TNAutograph Fest Returns In Montreal On Sunday, July 21, With Slammiversary Edition For Autographs, Photo-Ops & More

About 20 TNA Stars Will Greet Fans Immediately After The Show At Verdun Auditorium, Including Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance, PCO and Santino Marella

Back by popular demand, the TNAutograph Fest is returning on Sunday, July 21, immediately after the TNA show ends at Verdun Auditorium (at about 7:30 p.m.). The TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 20 TNA stars and will be held inside the Verdun Auditorium.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free for attendees of the TNA show. The TNAutograph Fest features autograph opportunities and commemorative photo-ops with select TNA stars.

The lineup for The TNAutograph Fest on Sunday, July 21 includes Moose, Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Ash By Elegance, Eric Young, Mike Santana and Josh Alexander, among others. Also confirmed for The TNAutogrph Fest: Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim and hometown heroes “Speedball” Mike Bailey and PCO, plus his “love interest” Steph De Lander.

Fans can purchase tickets for The TNAutograph Fest beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, at tnamerch.com.

For all TNA stars appearing at The TNAutograph Fest, fans can purchase (1) an autograph ticket for a color 8×10 photo provided by TNA or one autograph on an item of their own, (2) a photo-op with the TNA star (on their phone or camera), or (3) a Combo Ticket which is good for both an autographed 8×10 photo and a photo-op with the wrestling star.

TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on Saturday night, July 20th at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year. Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line.

The Countdown to Slammiversary starts at 7pm EDT, followed by Slammiversary at 8pm.

On Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada). The Sunday TNA show starts at 5pm.

Tickets for both Montreal shows are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.