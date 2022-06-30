TNT Title Street Fight Announced For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

A Street Fight will be taking place next Wednesday night with the TNT Championship on-the-line.

It was announced in a backstage segment on this week’s special Blood & Guts themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS that Scorpio Sky will be defending his TNT Championship next week.

Scheduled for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program next Wednesday night will be Scorpio Sky putting his TNT Championship up-for-grabs in a Street Fight against Wardlow.

Watch the aforementioned backstage segment where the Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow Street Fight for the TNT Championship was announced for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS via the video embedded below courtesy of the tweet from the official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage, featuring the Street Fight for the TNT Championship between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow.