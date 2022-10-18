Today’s AEW Dark Will Be a Special Afternoon Edition

Due to AEW Dynamite airing on a Tuesday this week, a special afternoon edition of AEW Dark will air at 12pm ET today.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will team up for the first time on today’s AEW Dark, as will new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends for six-man action.

These Dark matches were taped from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last Thursday. Full spoilers are available by clicking here.

The following is the official lineup for today’s Dark episode:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx

* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Brandon Cutler vs. Ari Daivri

* QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly

* The Dark Order vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson and Jordano

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz and Jessie V