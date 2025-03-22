Tom Aspinall Eyes WWE Career After UFC

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including if he would jump to the WWE.

Aspinall said, “No, that’s for when I’ve retired, that’s my retirement plan. Cody Rhodes is my guy. Me and Cody, we’ll have a match one day. I think we might team up, me and Cody Rhodes because we’re both babyfaces, aren’t we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the main heel, John Cena just turned heel. Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena, baby faces versus heels. Big matchup.”

You can check out Aspinall’s comments in the video below.

