Tom Brady Teases Possible WrestleMania 41 Appearance

NFL icon and Las Vegas Raiders part owner Tom Brady recently spoke with FOX News, where he discussed a variety of topics—including a potential appearance at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 festivities.

“I may be there,” Brady said when asked about attending the event. “But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Brady has not been officially announced for the show, his presence in the city and growing crossover between WWE and mainstream sports could lead to a surprise appearance.