Tom Hannifan Signs New Contract With Impact Wrestling

Tom Hannifan has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

Hannifan recently signed a new contract, according to Anthem Sports Group’s Q1 2023 earnings report. They also mentioned Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King, who signed in mid-March, and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team & GCW Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns, who re-signed at the end of last month. For full details on Anthem Sports Group’s Q1 2023 earnings report, click here.

There has been no word on the terms of Hannifan’s new contract.

Hannifan, 33, formerly known as Tom Phillips in WWE, joined Impact in January 2022 and made his commentary debut at Hard To Kill. He joined WWE in early 2012 and will be released on May 27, 2021.

Hannifan also contributes to Penn State and ESPN Radio.

Jody Threat, The Motor City Machine Guns, KiLynn King, Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Dirty Dango, Big Kon, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, PCO, and Jonathan Gresham have all recently signed new contracts with Impact. Deonna Purrazzo’s contract was also extended for another year.