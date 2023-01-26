Tom Hannifan Talks About Bully Ray’s Legacy, Credits Him With Bringing Eyeballs To IMPACT

What is Bully Ray’s legacy in IMPACT Wrestling?

Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product.

The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Bully Ray’s legacy on the business: “Yeah. What’s the line from the Joker, some people just want to watch the world burn. I think Bully Ray cares about Bully Ray and the success of Bully Ray, period. But it’s a double-edged sword because Bully Ray is a legend, he’s a two time hall of famer in two different companies. He’s a two time IMPACT World Champion. There is so much that he’s done positively and negatively throughout the history of IMPACT Wrestling.”

On Bully Ray, for better or for worse, being someone who brings eyeballs to the product: “Having him gets eyeballs, whether you’re tuning in to hate him or love him. There are positives, but there are certainly negatives when it comes to Bully. I got to use a lot of expletives to explain him at the beginning of Hard To Kill, thank you to Scott D’Amore for allowing me to do that and the beauty of pay-per-view. I think Bully Ray has earned every last one of them at this point, and to your point, he’s just like a bad penny. He keeps turning up.”

