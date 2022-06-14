Tom Lawlor Comments on Working This Year’s NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

The 28-man field for the 2022 G1 Climax 32 competition has been announced by NJPW. Former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor is one of the names on the list. He talked about working the tournament for the first time on this week’s Figure Four Daily.

Here’s what he had to say (as published by Fightful):

“How about that? Filthy Tom Lawlor in the G1 Tournament 2022, the 50th anniversary of New Japan. Who embodies strong style more than me? I don’t know if you can find many more people. If you think about it, it’s based upon is legitimate martial arts fighting skill. Everybody thinks strong style is beating each other up and head dropping each other and nailing each other unprotected. No, no, no. Strong style is about legitimate martial arts techniques, fighting spirit.”

“I have an idea, but I wouldn’t even consider that information to be reliable because the information I had going in wasn’t necessarily 100%. I wasn’t surprised to see my name, these things do take time and has been in the works for a while. I just got my visa back recently, very recently. I had information that ended up being what was not provided on the broadcast. The number of people, stuff like that.”