Tom Lawlor On Jacob Fatu: “He’s Gonna Be So Over As A Babyface”

Top Indie star Tom Lawlor spoke with Steven Muehlhausen on Walkway To Fight Club on a number of topics, including how WWE star Jacob Fatu is one of the best athletes he has ever seen in a professional wrestling ring.

Lawlor said, “It’s awesome to see because it’s one of those things. You kind of know this guy’s special, but you never know if everybody sees it, whether the higher-ups at a company are gonna see it, and I think obviously they put a big focus on him. The stuff he can do in the ring is incredible. He’s one of the best athletes that I’ve ever seen in a professional wrestling ring, especially for his size. Just to know that WWE sees that talent in him and is willing to give him a chance so quickly, it’s pretty awesome. In the long run, he’s gonna be the one at the top of the card as a singles act, you can already tell. He’s gonna be so over as a babyface. His move set and his skills and the way he moves are already kind of tailored to it in the long run, but the fans are clamoring for it now. They wanted him to take that title shot against Cody Rhodes. They’ve already done a good job setting it up with taking the tag title away from him, now taking away his shot at Cody Rhodes. So when he finally does get these matches, the crowd’s gonna be going wild.”

You can check out Lawlor’s comments in the video below.

