Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) Reveals Creative Pitches He Made To Before WWE Exit

Former WWE star Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including the creative pitches he made to WWE before his exit.

Pestock said, “We sent in two great pitches. One of them, I had involved Chad [Barbash], he’s one of my favorite writers to work with because he’s very creative and he’ll help me mold it into a true wrestling pitch. We sent an idea that was a whole thing and it was going to get six people involved and it was not centered around me.”

On how the pitch was centered around different talents:

“It was centered around a group of different individuals. It was breaking guys like Carmelo [Hayes] off, Andrade off into different things. I’ve always been a guy of, ‘How can I get other people around me and bring them up?’ Not sending in a pitch like, ‘I do this and jump Cody Rhodes and I win the World Title.’ That’s not my pitch. My pitch involved LA Knight, Carmelo, Andrade, Apollo [Crews], Garza, how can we involve all of these people and make it an interesting story? Those are the type of pitches I sent in.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)