Tom Phillips Plugs WWE Release Interview In First Tweet Since Departure Was Reported

Tom Phillips (Tom Hannifan) has apparently confirmed his WWE release by plugging an interview on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch tomorrow morning. It was reported last week that WWE had released Phillips, but he nor WWE have confirmed the departure. Phillips tweeted a response to Deitsch’s preview for tomorrow’s interview and said he’s excited for his post-WWE future.

Deitsch wrote the following in the podcast preview-

“@TomHannifan on exiting @WWE; the challenges of calling WWE wrestling & what he hopes to do next.”

Phillips responded and wrote-

“Have a listen to this tomorrow. I’m so excited about the future!”

This is the first comment Phillips has made since the news of his departure was reported last week. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.