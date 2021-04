Tom Phillips will be replaced on commentary for WWE RAW by Adnan Virk, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting. Virk is a Canadian sportscaster who hosted The Score in Canada and also worked with ESPN for much of the past decade.

Phillips had replaced Vic Joseph as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW in January of 2020.

Here is a video of Virk from a few years ago: