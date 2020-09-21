Tom Phillips Returning To Work On RAW Tonight, Jerry Lawler Also In Orlando

Tom Phillips is set to return to the WWE RAW announce table on tonight’s live Clash of Champions go-home edition of the show. Phillips and Samoa Joe have had the last two weeks off, but PWInsider reports that Phillips is in Orlando and will be returning tonight.

It was also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in Orlando. There’s no word yet on if Lawler will be filling in for Joe on tonight’s show.

Phillips, Joe and Byron Saxton last worked as a team for the August 31 episode. Michael Cole replaced Phillips on September 7, and again last week. Joe was replaced last week by Dolph Ziggler and several guest commentators throughout the night.