Tom Savini Talks About How His Working Relationship With WWE Got Started

In an interview with Darren Paltrowitz, longtime horror makeup and effects artist Tom Savini talked about how he started a working relationship with WWE:

“I was invited by Chris Jericho to go backstage, because we met him at a convention, and then Jerry Lawler saw me waiting. From then on, it became, we would go backstage before wrestling matches in the commissary and eat with Jerry Lawler and the wrestlers and then stick around for the matches. That led to, ‘Hey can you do a mask?’ We did Triple H’s crown for five WrestleManias. It turned into a working relationship with WWE.”

Savini and his team have produced various special effects for WWE in recent years including Alexa Bliss’ appearance at Wrestlemania 37.